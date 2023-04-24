COLUMBUS – On Tuesday, April 18, the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 34th Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.

The winner for Brown county was Sarah Wolfer, a senior from Fayetteville High School in the Fayetteville-Perry Local School District.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor. The event will be held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, following the Ohio ESC Association’s annual Spring meeting.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

“In order to achieve this level of success, these students have demonstrated bold leadership, resilience and grit,” stated Craig Burford, Executive Director of OESCA.

Over the past 33 years, OESCA has recognized nearly 2,700 scholars and student leaders during this event. “Ohio’s ESCs have over a century of service in providing technical assistance and support to Ohio’s schools and students, and during this event we get to see the impact of that work,” added Burford. “We look forward to our continued partnership with school district leadership and state policymakers to ensuring students have the tools and resources necessary to succeed regardless of where they live and attend school.”