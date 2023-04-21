Competitors sprint out of the blocks in the girls 100 meters Tuesday, April 11 in the West Union High School Invitational track and field meet.

Georgetown High School’s Mason Williams, right, helped the G-Men 4x800 relay team to a second-place finish Tuesday, April 11 in the West Union High School Invitational track and field meet. Individually, Williams won the 1,600 and finished third in the 800.

Eastern Brown High School first-year coach Katie Renchen was right at home at the West Union Invitational track and field meet.

Her athletes appeared equally as comfortable.

After two years as the coach of the West Union girls track and field team, Renchen took over for Eastern Brown this year. She brought her new team to the West Union Invitational on Tuesday, April 11, and the Warriors took home the girls title.

Eastern Brown finished first with 90 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Fairfield. Georgetown High School was third, another five points back, and fellow area Brown County entrant Fayetteville-Perry was eighth.

Georgetown also finished third in the boys competition, while Eastern Brown was fourth and Fayetteville-Perry sixth. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington got in on the scoring in the boys division with two points. Peebles won the boys division with 112.5 points, 4.5 points ahead of the G-Men.

While the Eastern Brown girls won three events, top-five finishes went a long way toward the team’s title. After the three wins, the Warriors had 10 other finishes in the top five. Brandy Shular led the Warriors, winning the 1,600-meter run, finishing second in the 800 and fifth in the 400 and was a member of the 4×400 relay team that placed second. Annie Grimes won the 3,200 and finished third in the 1,600 and Charity Buckamneer won the high jump.

“I have 19 girls who are all working extremely hard to get better,” Renchen said after the meet. “They have the experience and know what needs to be done. I have no doubt the girls will do amazing the rest of the season and will continue to grow.”

Area Brown County athletes also dominated both the boys and girls hurdles races. Alex Underwood of Georgetown won the boys 110 and 300 hurdles, and Anne Murphy of Fayetteville-Perry won the girls 100 and 300 hurdles and was third in the shot put. Underwood and Murphy were the lone multiple winners among area individuals at the meet. The Georgetown girls won three relays – 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400.

Area individual winners, by school:

Eastern Brown: Girls – Shular, 1,600 run (6:04.33); Grimes, 3,200 run (14:13.46); Buckamneer, high jump (4-6). Boys – Matthew Baker, 400 (54.88).

Georgetown: Girls – Elizabeth Cahall, 800 run (2:39.73); 4×100 relay (56.82); 4×200 relay (1:58.60); 4×400 relay (4:44.23). Boys – Mason Williams, 1,600 run (5:02.52); Underwood, 110 hurdles (15.89), and 300 hurdles (43.35); 4×400 relay (3:46.55); Carson Miles, high jump (5-10).

Fayetteville-Perry: Girls – Murphy, 100 hurdles (17.56), and 300 hurdles (51.87).