Joyce Jean Harkins, age 86, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 surround by her family at her daughter’s residence in Sardinia, Ohio. She was a retired director of house keeping for Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Joyce was born October 26, 1936 in Afton, Ohio the daughter of the late George C. Smith, Sr. and Cloie (Masters) Smith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Albert Harkins in 2004, one son – Kenneth Lee Curlis and nine brothers and sisters – Edna Pursley, Ruth Smith, Florence Mallott, George Smith, Jr., Ray Smith, Elsie Storer, Dorothy Smith, Frank Smith and Georgie Smith.

Mrs. Harkins is survived by two children – Ronda Joyce Luke and husband Randy of Sardinia, Ohio and Jeffrey Levi Curlis and wife Leslie of Mt.Orab, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Kelly, Brandi Curlis, Trenton Curlis, Ericka Frenser and husband Jason, Erin Lodwick and husband Jayson, Macayla Porter, Ciara, Justin Curlis and Angela Jean-Claude and husband Daniel; eleven great grandchildren – Dawson Lodwick, Jarred, Allison and Aimee Frenser, Eden and Canaan Jean-Claude and five additional great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

