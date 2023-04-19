Gene Samuel Sutherland, 83, of Williamsburg, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on April 16th, 2023. He was the son of Charles and Mary Johnson Sutherland. He retired from General Motors in Norwood. After retiring, he was a realtor for Sibcy Cline. He was a faithful member and Deacon Emeritus at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Franklin. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diana Sue Polley Sutherland. He is also survived by his sons: Scott (Kathy) Sutherland, David (Stacey) Sutherland; his sisters: Darlene (Larry) Krift, Georgia (Mike)Rice; his grandchildren: Megan (William) Kenny, Mitchell (Kiley) Sutherland, Logan (Alaina) Sutherland, Sarah Sutherland; and three great-grandchildren: Tappan Kenny, Junia Kenny, and Hadley Rae Sutherland.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21nd, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 704 South High St, Mt Orab, OH 45154 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be held the following morning, Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 9:30am. Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab or Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati. Burial will be immediately following at Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, Kentucky. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.