Bonita “Bea” Marie Helton, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on April 17, 2023. Bea was born on July 14, 1955 to the late Tom and Stella Marie Belcher (Nee Davis) at Brown County General Hospital.

Bea is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Terry Helton; her beloved son Brian and his wife Shannon; her cherished granddaughters Charlee and Rian, her caring and loving siblings Juanita (Frank) Helbling, Joe Belcher, Pam Hanselman, Tom (Heather) Belcher, Kelly (Nathan) Murphy, and Beth (Russ) Fediuk; 22 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews; and special friends Betty Kirker and Roxanne Holden.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her beloved sister Linda Young.

Bea was a 1973 graduate of Eastern Brown High School. After graduating from high school she met the love of her life and got married. Bea spent her entire life serving people. She made friends with everyone she met. Bea was an avid baker and was known for her famous pies and cookies. Bea had a way with decorating, flowers and gardening. Her yard was always known to be one of the prettiest. Bea and her and husband enjoyed traveling and hiking together. Bea spent the last 13 years being an amazing doting grandmother, bragging about her granddaughters to anyone who would listen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.