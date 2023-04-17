At approximately 5:35 a.m. on April 6 the Brown County Dispatch Center received a report of a weapons discharge at 10256 Love-Day Road just outside of Hamersville. Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 5:38 a.m. and found a male subject lying on the ground in front of the residence. The subject, Shaun Koger, 46, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The incident was determined to be a homicide. Investigators from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrived and processed the crime scene. No weapon was recovered at the crime scene.

The investigation into this incident is continuing at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Walt Griffith at (937) 378-4435 extension 111.