On Saturday, April 22 the U.S. Grant Homestead Association’s Annual Grant Days will feature historical tours, living history presentations, live music, and a grande finale with fireworks to honor U.S. Grant’s birthday, at the Courthouse Square in Georgetown.

The living history presentation will feature a rare opportunity to see General Grant portrayed by Dr. E.C. Fields, and President Lincoln portrayed by Tom Wright.

Dr. E.C. (Curt) Fields has portrayed General and President Grant in 22 states as he has traveled the nation. We are proud to say that he has been the official Grant for the U. S. Grant Homestead Association since 2015.

Aside from his extensive formal education in history, he was also a Memphis, TN, Police Officer and was a Memphis Police Department Hostage Negotiator. He received the Life-Saving medal from the City of Memphis for actions in the line of duty.

He portrayed President Grant for the opening and dedication of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University. He was also General Grant at West Point in January of 2019, to kick off their ‘Semester of Grant’ celebration prior to the Academy erecting a statue of General Grant on the plain and received an ovation from the cadets. We are elated to welcome him back this year, and thank him for his continued historical contribution.

Tom Wright and his wife Sue of Oak Ridge, TN, have been portraying the Lincolns since 2009, providing programs to Civil War and Living History events, school groups and civic organizations, covering the life of Abe from Kentucky to the Executive Mansion (White

House). They are lifetime members of the Association of Lincoln Presenters and the 2016 recipients of the ALP Excellence Award.

The first presentation of these two historical figures will be from 2pm to 4pm at the Gaslight Theater. They will also appear again, just prior to the fireworks at the Courthouse Square, at 8:30pm.

The Harry Pedigo Band will lead with Civil War period music at 1pm at the Gaslight Theater and again at 7:30pm with Celtic music on the Courthouse Square.

The fireworks will start at 8:45 p.m.

If the event of rain on April 22, the fireworks will be moved to the night of Sunday, April 23.

