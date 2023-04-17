Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School first baseman Drew Applegate eyes the ball on a throw to first Saturday, April 8 against Manchester at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington field.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington allowed only seven hits in two games Saturday, April 8. And the Blue Jays jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 1 against Manchester.

But as can happen in high school baseball, bases on balls and errors can quickly change such a narrative, and in a big way. And so it was Saturday as the Blue Jays dropped a doubleheader to Manchester, 12-4 and 12-0, in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II play at the Blue Jays’ field.

With the wins, Manchester improved to 3-1, both in Division II and overall. Ripley fell to 0-5 in Division II and 1-5 overall with the losses.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings in the first game. But Manchester scored six runs in the third inning and added three runs in the fifth, a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Blue Jays scored their fourth and final run in the sixth.

Only one of the team’s runs was earned, with Mathew Thomas getting the run batted in. He had one of the team’s three hits, with Corbin Macrae and Daniel Rayhawk also collecting singles.

On the mound, starter Lucas Garlejo was tagged with nine runs and the loss. But just two of the runs were earned and he allowed just three hits. He also issued four walks and reliever Spencer Gray five, and the Blue Jays also committed five errors.

The Blue Jays again allowed a six-run inning and 12 total runs in Game 2, with most of the damage coming in the first inning this time. And the Blue Jays again could only muster three singles in the game, which ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Rayhawk again had a hit in the second game, with Drew Applegate and Jayden Bartley also collecting singles.

Rayhawk relieved pitcher Grant Jodrey after the starter lasted only a third of an inning. Jodrey was tagged with four runs and the loss and Rayhawk with eight runs, but only three were earned. The two Blue Jay hurlers combined to allow only four hits, but also had nine walks, and the team had two errors.