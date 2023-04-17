National Public Health Week provides us an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our public health workforce, and the beneficial programs and services that they provide to improve the health status of our citizens and communities. That’s why the Brown County Health Department, and other public health agencies, are excited to be a part of National Public Health Week 2023, celebrated April 3-9.

Public health focuses on preventing disease, promoting healthy lifestyles, and protecting the environment, to help every American live as long and as well as they can. On Monday, April 3rd the Brown County Commissioners signed a Proclamation that the week of April 3-9, 2023, is National Public Health Week, and the theme “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health”.

Our cultures have always shaped our health. We learn from the communities we’re born in and that we build together; and since 1995, the American Public Health Association, through its sponsorship of National Public Health Week has educated the public, policymakers, and public health professionals about issues important to improving the public’s health and public health professionals help communities prevent, prepare for, withstand and recover from the impact of a full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks, natural disasters and disasters caused by human activity.

Public health professionals help communities prevent, prepare for, withstand, and recover from the impact of a full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, measles, natural disasters and disasters caused by human activity. The public health professionals in Brown County have expertise in environmental health, community health improvement, health communication, performance management, communicable disease control and prevention, behavioral health, housing, substance use disorder, veterans’ services, and developmental disabilities.

Thanks to all of the employees at the Brown County Health Department for their service and dedication to all county residents and to their continued efforts to Prevent, Promote and Protect!