Eleven individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on April 5.

William Logan Hayslip, 41, of West Union, was indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony) with a specification for a firearm and forfeiture of a weapon.

According to the indictment, it was on or about March 1 when Hayslip “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Shelby McDaniel by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: a Colt Gold Cup 1911 Pistol, .45 caliber semi-automatic.

Michael A. Sowards, 47, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (third degree felony).

Christa Fields, 32, of Mt. Sterling, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Ronald Jeffrey White, 57, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or combination of them (fourth degree felony), and three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (fourth degree felonies) with a specification for being a repeat OVI offender.

Isreal Cook, 27, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Stacey Williams, 46, of Aberdeen, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone, morphine – fifth degree felonies) and one count of possession of drugs (alprazolam, first degree misdemeanor).

James R. Weisner, 57, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Ronald B. Evans, 60, of West Union, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Brandon Barrett, 37, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Brian Conley Barnett, 44, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability with a specification for forfeiture of a weapon (third degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Daniel Reed Stamm, 38, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of a weapon.