Virginia Marie Sparks, affectionately known as Jenny, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday April 1st, 2023 in Bellaire, OH. She was 59 years old. A well-loved lifelong native of Brown County Ohio, Jenny was born on October 22nd, 1963 to the late Edna (Rhame) and Roy Sparks in Georgetown Ohio. She was the youngest of eight children, developing strong bonds with her nieces and nephews. A farm girl at heart, she was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks.

Jenny was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she incorporated that into her motherhood. As a mother, she was dedicated, generous, loving and kind. She spoiled her children as much as she possibly could. Jenny kept this approach with her grandchildren and took great pride in them.

Jenny is survived by her 3 children, Ronald (Katy) Gast, Samantha Gast, Candice (James) Phipps; siblings, Eddie Sparks, Roy Sparks, Bobbie Tarter; 5 grandchildren, Kenneth, Clay, Jessica, Bradley Jr., Psiren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

