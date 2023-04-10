One of the teams admittedly has some holes in its lineup. The other showed a knack for finding holes, particularly during a pivotal first inning.

The result was a 13-0 Clermont Northeastern victory over Georgetown in high school softball Tuesday, March 29 at the Clermont Northeastern field.

The Rockets put an 18-7 loss to New Richmond the previous day behind them, and fast, scoring nine runs in the first inning Tuesday. With the exception of a home run by shortstop Madie Gilley, CNE did most of its damage via ground-ball hits through the holes en route to the big inning in a game decided in five innings. The Rockets added two runs in the second inning and one run each in the third and fourth.

“We have a lot of talent and need to stay humble and stay on the course,” CNE coach Terri Hoerth said.

“We knew CNE was going to be tough,” Georgetown head coach Shawna Slack said. “I know they have five seniors and they have always had big bats. They definitely showed that tonight.

“We did put up four defensive errors, but the majority of their hits were just great hits and that’s hard to defend.”

According to Hoerth, top performers for the Rockets Tuesday included Gilley, who had multiple hits and four RBIs, Lilly Braden, Sydney Norton and Mollie Brown, who also each had multiple hits, and pitcher Tiffany Drewry, who earned the shutout.

“I’m very proud of how they represented Clermont Northeastern today,” Hoerth said. “We will take the season one game at a time. We have a lot of talent and need to stay humble and stay on the course. (This is a) pretty amazing group of girls to coach.”

According to Slack, “Highlights of our night … Shelby Bradley, our senior third baseman, hit a double to left field and Kylee Boone connected for a hit in the 5-6 hole.

“We have three varsity starters out right now, so I’ve had to pull up some JV players to fill that void as well as move some other players around to unfamiliar positions,” Slack added. “They are all doing well in their assigned roles. We have a freshman pitcher (Ashely Mullins, who started Tuesday’s game) who is also throwing the ball very well. She has been a pleasant surprise for us, and I look forward to her growth and what she brings to this team. We have a good group of athletes both with varsity and JV and we will keep working to find our chemistry and start putting up wins. We are going to put this loss to bed and go back to work preparing for another big week.”