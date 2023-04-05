Donna D. Jewell, age 80, of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, April 3, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was retired from Siemens Industry in Cincinnati, Ohio and a member the Cherry Baptist Church near Hamersville, Ohio. Donna was born May 16, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Benton James Woods and Alma Preble. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters – Pam Carroll and Kim Moore, one brother – Jimmy Woods, one sister – Jean Robinson and one great grandson.

Mrs. Jewell is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years – Samuel Harvey Jewell whom she married April 16, 1960; two daughters – Brenda Hampton of Maysville, Kentucky and Darla Foley and husband Garry of Amelia, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren – Robert Waits, Shawna Waits, Shane Waits, Garry Foley, III, Brandy Rose and husband Joe and Justin Moore all of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Jason Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sammie Carrol of Hillsboro, Ohio, Cassandra Carroll, Shyanne Carroll and Seth Carroll all of New Richmond, Ohio, Felicia Partin and husband Jay of Eastgate, Ohio, Carissa Moore of Williamsburg, Ohio, Laura Moore of Hamersville, Ohio and Tyler Bohl of Eastgate, Ohio; eight great grandchildren; one sister – Thelma Mock of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. David Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery near Hamersville, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com