Beverelee Jean Pollitt, 73, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at her son’s home in Lake Waynoka, Ohio. She was a PCA for Southwest Ohio Developmental Center in Batavia, Ohio. Mrs. Pollitt was born June 12, 1949 in Maysville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband – Charles E. Pollitt; her parents – Clara and Leroy Stroup and a sister – Brenda Short.

Mrs. Pollitt is survived by five children – Charlie Pollitt (Melissa) of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Michelle Kirschner (John) of Russellville, Ohio, Rusty Pollitt (Rhonda) of Vandalia, Ohio, Billie Kirk (Tony) of Russellville, Ohio and Marsha Frye (Glen) of Maysville, Kentucky; seventeen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister – Michelle Barker (Frank) of Lynchburg, Ohio; one brother – George Young (Susan) of Dayton, Ohio and her beloved cat – Bubba.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com