Nancy Sue Haitz, 79, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory and Snappers for many years, both in Ripley. Ms. Haitz was born December 9, 1943 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Oakey H. and Elizabeth Murl (Swearingen) Bradford. She was also preceded in death by a son – Timothy A. Haitz.

Ms. Haitz is survived by two daughters – Tammy Polley (Kenny) of Williamsburg, Ohio, Taryn Burton (Shane Fultz) of Milton, Florida; one son – Ty Haitz (Debbie) of West Union, Ohio; one grandson – Cody Polley (Andrea) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three granddaughters – Chelsea Kennedy (John) of West Union, Ohio, Jessika Burton (Tanner Householder) of Georgetown, Ohio and Jalyn Burton (Joey Brown) of Russellville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren – London Polley, Mallie Polley and Lainee Mae Kennedy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

