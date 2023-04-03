Addison Corwin of Fayetteville-Perry watches the ball go off her bat during a scrimmage vs. Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 22 at Williamsburg High School.

Fayetteville-Perry’s Kenley Polston eyes the ball on a pick-off attempt at first base during a scrimmage vs. Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 22 at Williamsburg High School.

Confidence, communication, chemistry.

So how many Ws will the three Cs mean for the Georgetown High School softball team this spring?

Head coach Shawna Slack is as optimistic as any of the other area Brown County coaches heading into the regular season, which started March 25.

“I have high expectations for this team this year,” Slack said. “We have a solid varsity team with many underclassmen that could step in, ready, if their number is called. This year is the first time since the early 2000s that Georgetown has had the numbers to support a JV team as well. That is a sign of a successful program. I am extremely proud of that.

“We have five varsity seniors to lead our pack,” the Lady G-Men’s third-year head coach added. “We have solid numbers this year with a total of 18 athletes in the program. Our strengths will be and have been confidence, communication, and chemistry.”

Top returners from last year’s team, which won the sectional title and was the district runner-up, Slack said, include seniors Anistin Fender (middle infield), Shelby Bradley (third base), Abby Staker (middle infield), and Halie Newberry (outfield). She also pointed to freshman pitcher Ashley Mullins as a player to watch this season.

While Georgetown is led by a strong nucleus of senior players, Western Brown returns a whopping eight starters from last season, when it finished 14-6 overall and 8-2 in Southern Buckeye league play, according to Broncos head coach Blaine Wallace.

Top returners, Wallace said, are seniors Lexi Sutton (pitcher) and Kyla Conley (third base/catcher) and juniors Lila Flores (shortstop) and Morgan Schlosser (outfield).

“We are excited for the season to begin. After a down year for us last season, we expect to have another outstanding season,” said Wallace, in his 25th year at the Broncos’ helm.

Eastern is also led by a strong group of senior returners.

“We are coming into this season with a veteran team,” Eastern head coach Chris Tomlin said. “I have four starting seniors. I am expecting them to have a great season.

“Based on what I have seen so far, I am pleased with pitching,” Tomlin added. “Grace Prewitt is returning for her third season as a starting varsity pitcher. We have veteran leadership behind the plate in senior Riley Kattwinkel and great leadership in the infield with senior shortstop Sofia Edmisten. Defensively, I am happy where we are at as of now. Defending the corners is returning sophomore third baseman Olivia Shelton and first base is returning sophomore Allie Grooms. Second base this year is a promising freshman, Addison Arey. I’m very excited for the upcoming season.”

Fayetteville-Perry has only one senior on its roster, according to head coach Kenny Waddle. But among the returning starters is junior pitcher Izabella Waddle, “who was a two-time SHAC all-conference team (selection and on the) Southwest district team last year,” the head coach said. “I think we will be able to compete with anyone. Should be another strong season.”

Other top returners from last year’s team, which won the conference and sectional championships and was runner-up in the district, the coach said, include Ava Wells, junior, shortstop; Jordan Mechlin, senior, centerfield; and Kaydence Cramton, junior, third base.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington has just two seniors on this year’s squad and will be led by a strong group of returning players, according to head coach Elaine Manning.

“We have a strong group of girls that have played together for several years so I am hopeful we will do well,” Manning said.

The Blue Jays finished 6-11 overall and 5-8 in the Southern Hills Athletic League last season, according to Manning.

“We are in the small school division and I’m hoping to finish on the higher end this year,” she said. “We seem to be hitting the ball pretty well, and fielding is pretty strong. If we continue to hit well, I think we can play with anyone in the league.”