The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) will host a flag raising ceremony in honor of organ donation on April 4th, at 1:00 p.m. at the hospital’s campus located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio. The event will honor organ donors and recipients, and will feature words from Stephanie Downey, a local double lung transplant recipient.

Stephanie’s journey to receiving a double lung transplant emphasizes the importance of organ donation. Six years and four months ago on November 19th, 2016, Stephanie received her life-saving transplant at the age of 36. Stephanie was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 9 months old, which caused years of deterioration in her lung function despite continuous treatment and care. Since her transplant, Stephanie has started and run her own at-home baking business.

Stephanie’s story is a reminder that organ donation can give individuals a second chance at life. Through the selfless act of organ donation, individuals like Stephanie can pursue their dreams and live fulfilling lives. The flag raising ceremony will honor those who have made the choice to donate their organs, as well as those who have received life-saving transplants.

The ceremony will include the raising of a special flag for organ donation, which will be flown on the hospital’s flagpole throughout the month of April, which is National Donate Life Month. The ceremony is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

“We are honored to host this event to celebrate the gift of life through organ donation,” said Jason Francis, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach. “We hope that this event will inspire others to consider organ donation and register to become donors. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and we want to encourage everyone to consider this selfless act.”

For more information about the flag raising ceremony or organ donation, please visit acrmc.com.