SBAAC First Team bowling all-stars awarded

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls bowling all-stars pose with their awards during the conference’s winter sports awards banquet. From the left, Tori Piatt (Wilmington), Kylie Fisher (Wilmington), Lila Carter (Wilmington), Lily Holder (Western Brown), Lacie Sandlin (Clinton-Massie), Abby Jane Huhn (Batavia), and Heaven Clark (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

It was another exciting winter season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference high school girls bowling.

In the SBAAC National Division, the Georgetown Lady G-Men finished league play perfect at 12-0 to claim the title.

Georgetown freshman Carolyn Edmisten received the National Division Bowler of the Year Award, and Georgetown’s Brandon Winterod received the National Division Girls Bowling Coach of the Year Award.

The Lady G-Men were also winner of the SBAAC National Division Tournament.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards in girls bowling were: Melanie Liming (Georgetown), Carolyn Edmisten (Georgetown), Lucy Sullivan (Clermont Northeastern), Haley Eifert (Clermont Northeastern), Lily Beers (East Clinton), Katelyn Toles (Blanchester), and Kaylee Randolph (Bethel).

It was Wilmington capturing this year’s SBAAC American Division girls bowling title with a league record of 10-0, while Batavia finished runner-up at 8-2.

Bowlers receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Tori Piatt (Wilmington), Kylie Fisher (Wilmington), Lila Carter (Wilmington), Lily Holder (Western Brown), Lacie Sandlin (Clinton-Massie), Abby Jane Huhn (Batavia), and Heaven Clark (Batavia).

Sophomore Kylie Fisher of Wilmington received the SBAAC American Division Bowler of the Year Award, while Batavia’s Chris Clark received the American Division Girls Bowling Coach of the Year Award.

Batavia was the SBAAC American Division Bowling Tournament winner.