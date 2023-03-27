Eight individuals were recently indicted by a Brown County grand jury.

Among those indicted on March 8 were:

Charles Spurlock, Jr., 51, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address. According to the indictment, Spurlock failed to notify a sheriff of a change of address as a serious sexually oriented offender, having been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Marc Anthony Simons, 42, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Dustyn L. Crago, 40, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony).

Willie Paul Rowlett, 33, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jimmie Lee Asher, 68, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Dallas R. Hall, 63, of Florence, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Robert Steele, 36, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Shelbe L. Kirk, 31, homeless, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).