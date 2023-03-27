Daisy Gibbs, 79, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Gibbs was born April 21, 1943 in Manchester, Kentucky the daughter of the late Lee and Lillie (Smith) Hatfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Ray Gibbs; six siblings – her twin brother – Taylor Hatfield, John Hatfield, Bev “Jr” Hatfield, Lucy Hicks, Betty Miniard and Ethel Roberts.

Mrs. Gibbs is survived by her daughter – Patsy Ring of Georgetown, Ohio, three grandchildren – Joseph Ring (April) of Sandusky, Ohio, Joshua Ring (Kayla) of Delaware, Indiana and Heather Plymesser (Josiah) of Georgetown, Ohio; ten great-grandchildren; one sister – Lona Slade of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – JC Hatfield of Georgetown, Ohio, JB Hatfield of Indiana and Paul Hatfield of Sandusky, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Farmers Chapel Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com