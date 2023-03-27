Alice Mahala Hughes, age 59, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Alice was born September 2, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Isaac and Anna (Johnson) Sargent. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters – Marian Cantrell and Carol Pollard.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband – Robert D. Hughes, Jr.; three daughters – Mahala Cremeans and Elena Aaron and husband Robert all of Houston, Texas and Karissa Hughes of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son – Robert D. Hughes, III and wife Amanda of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and one brother – James D. Sargent of Pikeville, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

