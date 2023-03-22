Vada Mae Edmisten, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, she was 94 years old. Vada was born to the late Luther and Urah (nee Smith) Waits on December 07, 1928 in Greenbush, Ohio.

Vada is survived by her loving children Forrest Glenn (Barb) Edmisten Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tootie (Dennis) Morrison of Winchester, Ohio, and Eric (Cynthia) Edmisten of Sardinia, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Kim Layman, Kelly (Dale) Cook, Joshua (Jaimie) Edmisten, Leon (Chassity) Morrison, Elisha (Mikey) Rigdon, Greg Edmisten, Nick Edmisten, and Talia Brewer. She also leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; her caring sisters Nola Foreman of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Sandra Armstrong of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and in-laws Eleanor Waits of Georgetown, Ohio, and Alan Kirk of Rome, Ohio. Not to mention her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Vada was preceded in death by her son Terry and Stevie Edmisten, her brothers William (Helen), Steven (Nell), Fred (Jean), Amos, Luther “Buck”, Theodor (Barbara Jean) Waits, sisters Norma (Clayton Forrow, Mildred (Bud) Graves, and Wanita Kirk, grandsons Justin and Jonathan Edmisten, and beloved husband of 30 years Forrest Glenn Edmisten Sr.

Vada was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Greenbush Cemetery, Green Township, Ohio. Darrel Waits officiating.