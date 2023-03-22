Shirley Mae Holt, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at age 85. She was born to the late Glenn and Gertrude (nee Smith) Burgett on June 12, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio.

Shirley is survived by her loving children Lori (Shawn Shanks) West of Mt. Orab, Ohio, David (Steve Carrado) Holt of Raliegh, North Carolina, and Teresa (Mark) Essex of Blanchester, Ohio. She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren: Robby (Jill) West, Amber (Terence) Williams, Kristin (Chad) Jasper, Fawn (Glen Murrell) Hornsby, Ryan Hornsby, Cody (Marissa Combs) West, Megan West, Kirsten Essex, Kevin (Ellen) Essex, Daniel (Debbie) Essex, and Adam (Nicole) Essex, along with her cherished great-grandchildren: Chayce Watson, Shae Williams, Austin Williams, Kaileigh Conover, Kingston Conover, Elin West, Annelise West, Maverick West, Ella West, Lucy Hornsby-Murrell, Sean Essex, Elizabeth Essex, and Dakota Essex; and her only great-great-grandson, Roman Williams.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years Charles Holt, her sons: Rob West and Leroy Charles, daughter-in-law, Stephanie West; and siblings: Billy Gene (Ruth) Burgett, and Bonnie (Carl) Richey.

Shirley was a long-time member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, shopping, crocheting, and singing.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:00 pm at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 with Pastor Joe Strunk officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and run until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Church.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.