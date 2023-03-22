This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys bowling all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Owen Goldizen (Williamsburg), Jordan Hutchinson (Georgetown), Owen Beath (Georgetown), Lukas Runk (East Clinton), and Preston Behr (East Clinton). Not present at picture time were Richard Kempke (East Clinton) and Denver Day (East Clinton). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference recognized this year’s First Team boys bowling all-stars, league champion bowling teams, and bowling coaches of the year during its annual winter sports awards dinner and banquet held March 1.

The Batavia Bulldogs staked claim to this year’s SBAAC American Division bowling title with a perfect 10-0 league mark.

Batavia head coach Chris Clark received the American Division Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving the American Division Bowler of the Year Award in addition to his First Team Award was Clinton-Massie senior Gavan Hunter.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Isaac Pletcher (Wilmington), Landon Mellinger (Wilmington), Nathan Fisher (Western Brown), Brandon Moritz (Clinton-Massie), Gavan Hunter (Clinton-Massie), Charlie Huhn (Batavia), and Brandon Baker (Batavia).

It was the East Clinton Astros winning the SBAAC National Division with a perfect league record of 12-0.

East Clinton junior Lukas Runk received the National Division Bowler of the Year Award while East Clinton’s Dale Wallace, Jr. received the National Division Boys Bowling Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Owen Goldizen (Williamsburg), Jordan Hutchinson (Georgetown), Owen Beath (Georgetown), Lukas Runk (East Clinton), Richard Kempke (East Clinton), Denver Day (East Clinton), and Preston Behr (East Clinton).

The Batavia Bulldogs won the SBAAC American Division Boys Bowling Tournament, and the Williamsburg Wildcats won the SBAAC National Division Boys Bowling Tournament.