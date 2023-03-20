James “Mike” Michael Vance, age 67, of Sardinia, Ohio and Clermont, Florida passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Hospice of Cincinnati Inpatient Care Center in Blue Ash, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was a retired engineer for Milacron, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio, American Legion Post #288 in Williamsburg, Ohio and the Loyal Order of Moose #1615 in Clermont, Florida. Mike was a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and boating but spent most of his time riding his Harley. He was born August 5, 1955 in West Liberty, Kentucky the son of Betty (Dryman) Shellabarger of Seaman, Ohio and the late James C. Vance. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Ronald Vance.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Vance is survived by his loving wife of 17 years – Laura J. (Wagner) Vance whom he married June 4, 2005; four children – Michael Vance and wife Andi of Williamsburg, Ohio, Samantha Megan Walke and husband Alan of Cheviot, Ohio, Eric Taylor and wife Shelly of Hillsboro, Ohio and Amy Faber and husband Mark of Springboro, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren – Aubrey, Avery and Brody Vance, Bane, Kaleia, Halia, Lillian and Alan, Jr. Walke, Logan, Emma and Madisyn Taylor, Paige and Ashley Carter and Evan and Mason Faber; one great grandchild – Luke Reed; three brothers – Greg Vance and wife Karen of Sardinia, Ohio, Alan Vance and wife Pam of Batavia, Ohio and Richard Vance and wife Peggy of Sardinia, Ohio; six brothers and sisters-in-law – Cheryl Carrier and husband Jeff of Russellville, Ohio, Vanessa Kreimer and husband Chuck of Macon, Ohio, Joshua Wagner of Hamersville, Ohio, Nancy Mays and husband Scott of Sardinia, Ohio, Philp Wagner of Hamersville, Ohio and Nathan Wagner of Maysville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and family friend – Denver Taylor of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Zachariah Mays will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati Soup Program, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or at https://29829.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=384

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com