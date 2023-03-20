Diane Susan McAfee, 73, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home. She was born May 6, 1949 in Lebanon, Indiana the daughter of the late Loyd and Ella Mae (Randolph) Barber. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles McAfee; her daughter – Mary Holland; three brothers – Danny, Darrell and Dwayne Barber.

Mrs. McAfee is survived by her son – Charles McAfee; five grandchildren – Brian McAfee, Devin McAfee, Christopher McAfee, Wyatt McAfee and Khadija Ennajah; two great-grandchildren – Payton Bella McAfee and Noah McAfee; two sisters – Deborah Wegford and Darlene Leen; three brothers – Donnie, David and Dwight Barber.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dallas Barber will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday. Cremation will follow the services.

