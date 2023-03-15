SBAAC hands out awards to First Team boys basketball all-stars

This year’s SBAAC American Division First Team of boys basketball all-stars pose with their awards during the annual winter sports awards banquet. From the left, Mikey Brown (Wilmington), Drew Novak (Western Brown), Matt Frye (Western Brown), Abe Crall (Western Brown), Rylan Utter (New Richmond), Luke Abbott (New Richmond), Caden Zeinner (Goshen), Conner Moore (Goshen), Jerry Trout (Clinton-Massie) and Jess Roller (Batavia).

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to its 2022-23 First Team boys basketball all-stars, league champion teams, and coaches of the year during its annual winter sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on March 1.

The Western Brown Broncos finished as the SBAAC American Division champions this winter with a league mark of 9-1.

Western Brown’s senior forward Drew Novak took home the American Division Player of the Year award in addition to his first team award. Novak averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 blocks, 3.4 steals, and 8.7 rebounds per game this winter.

Western Brown’s Drake Williams received the American Division Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Award after coaching the Broncos to a league title.

Also earning SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Mikey Brown (Wilmington), Matt Frye (Western Brown), Abe Crall (Western Brown), Rylan Utter (New Richmond), Luke Abbott (New Richmond), Caden Zeinner (Goshen), Conner Moore (Goshen), Jerry Trout (Clinton-Massie) and Jess Roller (Batavia).

The Clermont Northeastern Rockets and the Williamsburg Wildcats shared in this year’s SBAAC National Division title, each finishing with league records of 10-2.

Georgetown’s senior guard Carson Miles received the National Division Player of the Year Award. Miles led the SBAAC in scoring this season with an average of 21.7 points per game. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.

Clermont Northeastern’s Cory Moore took home the National Division Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

Also earning SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Ryland Hayslip (Georgetown), Jacob Arthur (Felicity), Dakota Collom (East Clinton), Conner Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Symon Mattes (Clermont Northeastern), CJ Boothby (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), and Austin Brookenthal (Bethel).