Two individuals were recently sentenced to prison time in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Tracy L. Carrington

Tracy L. Carrington, 51, of Williamsburg, was sentenced by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections on March 2 for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Carrington entered a plea of guilty on the charge of failure to comply on March 2 prior to sentencing.

The court further ordered drivers license suspension of three years to life. Carrington was notified that post release control is mandatory for up to three years.

It was on Feb. 9 when Carrington was indicted on the charge of failure to comply the order or signal of a police officer.

According to the indictment, it was on or about Jan. 23 of this year when Carrington “did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.” Furthermore, Tracy L. Carrington was previously convicted of or plead guilty to a charge of failure to comply in 2007 in Brown County Municipal Court.

Michael Wayne Gormley

Michael Wayne Gormley, 31, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced on Feb. 23 to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in the Ohio Department of Corrections for burglary, a second degree felony.

A six-count indictment was handed down against Gormley on Aug. 11, 2022, charging him with two counts of aggravated burglary (first degree felonies), burglary (second degree felony), two counts of abduction (third degree felonies), and once count of criminal damaging or endangering (second degree misdemeanor).

On Jan. 24, Gormley entered a plea of guilty to an amended count, burglary (second degree felony) before Judge Gusweiler.

On Feb. 23, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Gormley to an indefinite prison term of four to six years

. The court advised Gormley that it will consider a judicial release into the STAR program at the appropriate time. The remaining counts in the indictment were ordered dismissed.