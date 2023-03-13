Ruby Dailey, age 92, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky.

She was born November 5, 1930 in Lancaster, Kentucky, daughter of the late Henry Cornelius Miller and Elizabeth (Anderson) Miller Harris.

Ruby was a dedicated member of the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church for over 60 years. She retired from MAC Tools in Georgetown after 20+ years of service. Ruby was a hard working farm wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved to garden, mow the yard, and spend time with her family.

Surviving are her three sons, Bradley (Cheryl) Dailey, Gordon Dailey, and David (Bette) Dailey, daughter, Peggy Dailey, four grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica) Dailey, Michael (Shelly) Dailey, Matthew (Britney) Dailey, and Michelle (Dustin) Woodruff, twelve great-grandchildren, Dakota Hiser, Dalton Hiser, Kinze Dailey, Harvest Dailey, Landrey Dailey, Hunter Dailey, Elliott Dailey, Hayden Dailey, Grayson Dailey, Jeremiah Woodruff, Jonah Woodruff, and Ruby Lynn Woodruff, brother, Henry (Ruby) Miller, and two step-sisters, Wanda (Bill) Balzano and Lula Francis (Bernard Stansky.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Dailey, grandson, Travis Miller, granddaughter, Crystal Hiser, sister, Geneva (Paul) Meadows, and a brother, Bennett (Lucille) Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, 13039 Purdy Rd. Sardinia, Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:00 pm with Pastors Mike Dailey, Kevin Mitchell, and Lloyd Dehart officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruby’s memory may be made to the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, 13039 Purdy Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.