Western Brown High School’s senior hoop standout, Sadie Foster, recently wrapped up an outstanding high school basketball career. Foster led the Lady Broncos in scoring this past season with an average of 17 points per game. The 5’7” guard also averaged 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game this past season.

Foster scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 30 against the New Richmond Lady Lions. She finished that night shooting six-of-10 from the three-point line and with 34 points. That night, she broke her previous record of three-pointers in a season (56), which now stands at (65). She holds the record for single game (7) and career (152) three-pointers made. She presented the game ball the night she scored her 1,000th career point to her “biggest fan”, her grandmother Cathy Roberts of Mt. Orab.

She capped off her career by earning Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference honors and was recently named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association All-Southwest District Division I Second Team.