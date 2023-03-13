Three Eastern players earn All-Southeast District honors

To top off an outstanding high school basketball career, Eastern High School’s senior guard Rylee Leonard has been named the Southeast District Division III Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association.

Leonard averaged 28.9 points per game as the leading scorer in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference this winter season.

Eastern senior Sarah Clark was named to the All-Southeast District Division III Third Team and Eastern’s McKinzie Dotson was named a Southeast District Division III Honorable Mention.