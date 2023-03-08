Robert William “Bill” Loudon, age 90, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 27, 2023 in a tragic tractor accident on his farm. He was a farmer and a United States Korean War Army veteran. Bill was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals with his family, but his heart was in the local high school sports. He attended every high school basketball game that he could and never missed the Brown County Fair and the 4-H animal shows. His love for being outside and working on his farm were not only his daily chores but his reason for living. Bill was born March 7, 1932 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Victor and Anna Agnes (Tamme) Loudon. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Nonnie E. (Preston) Loudon in 2022, one brother – Richard E. Loudon, two sisters – Anna Mary Miller and husband Richard and Mildred White, one brother –in-law – Charles Koewler, one sister-in-law – Jeannie Davis and husband Charles and Nonnie’s children whom he loved and cared for – Sarah Hensley, Albert Brewer, Jr., Freddie Brewer, Steve Brewer and Sherri Wilson.

Mr. Loudon is survived by two of Nonnie’s daughters – Marilyn Cox and husband James and Charlotte Nolen; one sister – Marjorie Koewler; eight nieces and nephews – Patricia Bernard, Richard Miller, Randy Koewler, Nancy Perrino, Dan Koewler, Genea Jones, Jeff White and Shawna Hunt; many great nieces and nephews; countless friends and neighbors and the families of Charles Utter and Chris Bales whom he had a special relationship that went above and beyond the meaning of love.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio followed by Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. Visitation will from 10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. The memorial service will stream live on the Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Brown County 4-H Program, 325 West State Street, Bldg B, Georgetown, Ohio 45121

