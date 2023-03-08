Mary Esther Thackston, age 99, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died March 4, 2023 at her sons residences. She worked for the former Brown County General Hospital in Georgetown, Ohio. Esther was born January 28, 1924 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of George and Sudie (Cornett) Shelton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Thackston in 1976, one daughter – Linda Boyce and twelve brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Thackston is survived by five children – Donna Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio, Sharon Collier of Logan, Ohio, Sheila Padgett of St. Petersburg, Ohio, Annette Nelson and husband Randell of Tallahassee, Florida and Jim Thackston of St. Petersburg, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and special friend – Wendy Bishop.

Private services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.