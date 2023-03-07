Abigail M. Jordan, age 24, of Mt. Orab, OH passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born on June 28, 1998 in Georgetown, OH to Kristy (Wells) Madden and Jamie Jordan. She was a student at Southern State Community College with plans to attend the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

She is survived by son, Liam Mentzel of Mt. Orab; mother and step-father, Kristy Madden and David Whisner of Mt. Orab; father, Jamie Jordan of Pineville, KY; fiancé Devin Mentzel of Mt. Orab; grandmothers, Alayne Wells of Russellville, Nola Whisner of Mt. Orab; sisters, Corey Doyle and Allen Jackson of Cincinnati, Chelsi and Tyler Votel of Bethel, Rebecca Madden and Mason Petrey of Ft. Mitchell, KY; brother, Porter Whisner of Mt. Orab and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Rhonda Murphy will be officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be in the Linwood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

