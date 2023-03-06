Once again, fireworks on Courthouse Square in Georgetown on April 22 will be part of President Ulysses S. Grant’s 201st birthday celebration.

Stan Purdy, President of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association said, “Last year’s fireworks over the Courthouse were so popular we have decided to do it again. Hopefully it will become a tradition.”

This year, same as last, the fireworks are sponsored by the village and the Grant Association.

The cost of the fireworks is $10,000, according to Purdy and the Grant Association asks the community to chip in on the cost. Any amount is welcome. Donations should be mailed to USGHA Treasures Bud White at 5831 Tracy Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171 or left at Donohoo’s Pharmacy on Courthouse Square.

The program starts Thursday, April 20, for the regular meeting of the Brown County Historical Society at 7:30 p.m. at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Dr. Ned Lodwick will present a program on President Grant’s “Around The World” tour. On Saturday, April 22, the Homestead and the Schoolhouse will be open from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Tour guides will be at all Grant sites in the morning, including the murals. At 1:00 p.m., the Pedigos will provide period music at the Grant Theater (Gaslight Theater) followed by an afternoon with President Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, General of the Armies of the United States.

At 7:30 p.m., the Pedigos will play Celtic music on Courthouse Square. Please bring a chair. Lincoln and Grant will make a brief appearance at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks from behind the Courthouse.