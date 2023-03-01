Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59, of Russellville, OH passed away after a year-and-a-half long courageous battle with ALS on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, KY. He was born on July 1, 1963 in Georgetown, OH to Steve and Patricia (Young) Forsythe. He worked in the family antique business and was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ. He was very proud and honored to go on 9 mission trips to Haiti as well as work he did with the Christian Missionary Fellowship. He was very active with the Eastern Athletic Boosters. He also coached the Southern Ohio Express traveling softball team and the varsity softball team for Eastern High School for many years. He was a lifelong Reds and Bengals fan through all the highs and lows.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Patricia Forsythe of Russellville; his loving wife, Deborah Forsythe of Russellville; son, Dennis Daniel Forsythe Jr and wife Devin of Dover, KY; daughter, Alexa Forsythe of Eastgate; grandchildren, Lainie, Quinn and Oliver Forsythe; brothers, Dave Forsythe and wife Robin of Russellville, Frank Forsythe and wife Vivian of Russellville; sister, Stephanie McAfee and husband Donovan of Russellville; mother-in-law, Veronica Gelter; sister-in-law, Denedra (Dave Farmer) Gelter; special nephews, Dalton and Jace McKenzie as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Jeremy Mignerey, Brett Parker and Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Fellowship, PO Box 27, Winchester, OH 45697, ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220 or Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

