Eight individuals were indicted on criminal charges by a Brown County grand jury on Feb. 9.

Among those indicted was Monte Wayne Wisecup, 34, of Vanceburg, KY on charges of involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (fifth-degree felony), corrupting another with drugs (second-degree felony), and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (third-degree felony). Wisecup’s charges are related to the death of a Brown County Jail inmate.

It was Nov. 19, 2022 around 1:30 a.m. when an inmate at Brown County Jail alerted corrections officers that his cell mate, Joshua R. Oetzel, 40, of Bethel, was suffering a medical emergency.

Corrections officers at the jail and sheriff deputies responded and initiated life saving measures, but Oetzel was later pronounced dead after being transported to Mount. Orab Mercy Hospital.

The indictment states that Wisecup “did cause the death of Joshua Oetzel and such death was the proximate result of Monte Wisecup committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.”

On Feb. 13, Wisecup was arrested by the Pike County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office on charges related to the death of Oetzel, and arrangements were made to have him extradited back to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Oetzel was being held at Brown County Jail in 2022 after being indicted on charges of designing a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Wisecup, formerly of Aberdeen, was previously indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle on July 14, 2022.

Also indicted on Feb. 9 was Kayla Sullivan, 27, of Mt. Orab. Sullivan was indicted on charges in the death of an 11-week-old infant.

Sullivan was indicted for endangering children (third degree felony) and involuntary manslaughter (first degree felony).

Other indictments included:

David Elmer Gaddis, 45, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault (second degree felonies). According to the indictment, it was on or about Jan. 14 when Gaddis allegedly caused physical harm to Michael Matthew by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: a knife.

Tracy L. Carrington, 51, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Ralph Waits, 25, of Ripley, was indicted on two counts of vandalism (fifth degree felonies). According to the indictment, it was on or about Dec. 27, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022 when Waits allegedly caused physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office when the property was used by its owner or possessor in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was $1,000 or more.

The indictment listed the property damaged as a screen to a visitation kiosk.

Charles Applegate, 50, of Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Carol A. Kidd, 53, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of fourth degree felony assault and one count of fifth degree felony assault for allegedly causing physical harm to deputy Shaun Inlow and corrections officer Trent Scott on or about Jan. 29.

Patricia D. Francis, 65, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).