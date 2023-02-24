Floyd J. Hile, age 90, of Ardmore, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Floyd, fondly known as Junior, was born to William Floyd and Mary Faye Hile on January 14, 1933 near Ripley, Ohio.

He was raised on a farm then worked as a commercial roofer and sheet metal worker nearly all of his life. He was always busy working, having hobbies, and travelling in later years. He had hobbies such as CB radios, Ham radio, metal crafting, and helping many neighbors and friends. He was known to be a honest hard-working man, and his ingenuity with creating and in electronics was a lifetime interest. He will be truly missed.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Kay and Tim Haley of Ardmore, Oklahoma, one grandson; Patty Frye of Sardinia, Ohio, Lowell and (Linda) Hile of Leesburg, Florida, Janet (and Bob) Suffridge of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jim Hile of Mt. Orab Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. Floyd was predeceased by his wife; Shirley Hile, his grandson; Micah Hutto, his parents; Faye and Floyd Hile, a sister; Betty Hile, a brother; Danny Hile, a sister; Mary Wermuth, and another sister; Peggy Barger.

There will be no services for Floyd. His desire was to be cremated and buried by his wife, Shirley in Buford, Ohio (Highland County).