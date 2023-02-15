Gary Lee Davis, 79, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home. He was retired from the former Mac Tool in Georgetown, Ohio and was a member the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Davis was born April 17, 1943 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence and Lena (Marks) Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Judy (Coleman) Davis; two sons – Jerry Lee Davis and Darrell Dee Davis; two grandchildren – Houston Brown and Amber Dees; one sister – Mary Ellen Davis; two brothers – Larry Davis and Jim Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by five daughters – Julie Davis of Aberdeen, Ohio, Angela Davis of Dayton, Ohio, Melissa Davis of Carlisle, Kentucky, Carissa Schwartzburg (David) of Georgetown, Ohio and Christina Davis of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one brother – Lowell Davis of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday February 17 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

