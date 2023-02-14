James Earl Holley, age 64, of Georgetown, Ohio, died February 2, 2023. Jim was born December 6, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife; Diana Marie Holley, his mother; Betty Holley, his father; John Holley, and his brother, Jerry Holley.

Jim is survived by his daughter; Teri (Steve) Gilliam, son; Homer (Christy) Mills, grandchildren; Latosha (Kyle) Risch, Amanda Gilliam, Makenzie (Max) Gibson, Cheyanna Barber, Demi Mills, and Lowell Gilliam 3, great grandchildren; Makayla Risch, Nina Risch, and Wyatt Barber; brothers; johnny and Gary (Kathy), sisters; Debbie (Rick) Meyers, Patty (Jeff) Broemsen, nieces; Brandy, Jaime, Shaune, Pricilla, Chrissy, Jill, Rachel, and Michele, nephews; Travis, Adam, Zachary, and Michael, and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.