Michael Howard Johnson, 64, of McArthur, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Maple Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. He was born December 4, 1958 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Robert Howard and Anne (Jackson) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his aunt – Lora Elizabeth Turner.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister – Carolyn Franklin (Lee) of Manchester, Ohio; aunt – Rose Bud Dudley of Maysville, Kentucky; two nieces – Chassity Lucas (Jason) of Manchester, Ohio and Jasmin Noble (Brian) of San Antonio, Texas; five great-nieces and nephews – Captain Haven Noble of Alabama, Hunter Noble of Texas, Yasmin Lucas of Manchester, Ohio, Quentin Lucas of Manchester, Ohio and Joselyn Lucas of Manchester, Ohio; many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, 17, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.