Margaret Marshall, age 88, of Russellville, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. Mrs. Marshall was a beloved elementary teacher for many years at Eastern Local School District and was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Daryl and Florence Faul and sister, Joan Colliver.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Philip Marshall of Russellville; her 3 children, Philip W. Marshall of Russellville, Melissa Brown and husband David of Short Hills, NJ, Julie Mills and husband Robert of Bellbrook, OH; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and brother-in-law, Marion Colliver.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the church.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Queen City Hospice.

