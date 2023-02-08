Lois Faye Liming, 91, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Forest Hills Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Lois was born August 11, 1931 in Bardwell, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Eldon and Mildred Alletia (Redman) Griffith. She was also preceded in death by her husband – James “Jim” Liming; two brothers – Richard and Carl Griffith and one sister – Glenna Moertle.

Mrs. Liming is survived by three children – Robert Paul Liming and wife Crystal June of Hamersville, Ohio, Nancy Moore and husband Joe and Glenn Liming and wife Leslie Paige all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – George Griffith of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sisters – Carolyn Wilson of Franklin, Ohio and Dianne Wallace and husband Gerry of Morrow, Ohio; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45214; Mt. Orab Fire Department and EMS, P.O. Box 454, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

