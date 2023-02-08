Sectional tournaments will soon get underway for high school boys’ basketball teams of Brown County.

The Eastern Warriors (7-12 record at the time of the tournament draw) are the No. 17 seed for the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament and will face No. 16 seed West (7-12) on the road at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. A win in round one would move the Eastern Warriors to round two of the SE District Sectional Tournament where they will be on the road against No. 1 seed Minford (15-1).

The Western Brown Broncos finished with a league record of 9-1 to capture the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division title and held an overall record of 17-3 as of Feb. 6. The Broncos are the No. 20 seed for the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at Fairfield High School and will face No. 16 seed Western Hills (12-7) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Georgetown G-Men held a SBAAC National Division record of 7-3 and an overall record of 11-7 as of Feb. 6, earning the No. 7 seed for the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Princeton High School. The G-Men will face the winner of the Feb. 15 tournament game between No. 9 seed Seven Hills (11-7) and No. 13 seed Norwood (8-12) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in round two of the Princeton Sectional.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets clinched the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II title with a 10-3 conference record and held an overall record of 16-4 as of Feb. 6. The Rockets earned the No. 3 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Princeton High School and will face No. 9 seed Oyler (8-10) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays (7-14) are the No. 8 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional at Princeton High School and will face the winner of the Feb. 13 round one sectional game between No. 4 seed Cincinnati College Prep (12-5) and No. 10 seed St. Bernard (6-14) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Princeton.