Novak scores 1,000th point

Western Brown’s Ty Loudon goes up for a score while fouled during a Bronco win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos and the New Richmond Lions are tied for the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division, each with 7-1 league records as of Jan. 30.

Western Brown senior forward Drew Novak recently recorded his 1,000th career point as the Broncos were on a three-game winning streak headed into this week.

Novak shot for 19 points to lead the Broncos in the their 64-37 league win at Wilmington on Friday, Jan. 27. He also hammered the boards for nine rebounds and blocked five shots.

Bronco senior guard Matt Frye fired for 15 points and six assists in the win over Wilmington, while junior forward Abe Crall finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Broncos claimed a 63-49 non-league victory at home over Hillsboro on Jan. 28. It was Novak leading the way in scoring once again, this time racking up 30 points to go along with eight rebounds, eight blocks, four steals, and three assists.

Frye finished with 18 points, five assists, and four steals.

The Broncos were scheduled to host the Batavia Bulldogs for a league contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and they were to host the New Richmond Lions on Friday, Feb. 3 in their final league game of the regular season.