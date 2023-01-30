The Georgetown Church of Christ, located at 149 Hamer Road in Georgetown, is hosting a “Night to Shine” event on February 10, 2023 from 6 – 9 p.m. The event is being held specifically for anyone of the age of 14 and older with special needs. There are a handful of groups and people who participate in creating a memorable night for the people. Prior to the initial launch of Night to Shine, Angela Marlow had continuously advocated for children with special needs, hoping to one-day instigate an exclusive prom for those children in the local community. Despite the rejection she faced, Marlow persevered until she found Jennifer Bohrer, who agreed to work with her to make her idea possible.

Marlow has witnessed the social challenges there are for children with special needs, as her child, Chloe has Down Syndrome. Marlow has had to travel to Cincinnati and other counties in order to find activities that Chloe enjoyed and groups of people that she resonated with. In rural areas, there aren’t as many options for extra-curricular activities to participate in since resources are limited. Marlow took note of the difference there is in what city kids do for fun versus what rural kids do for fun. The extensive travel was difficult for Marlow, considering that she was balancing caring for her nine children as a single mother. Most of her kids were involved with sports; however, Chloe’s interests lied elsewhere.

With research she came across the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine, an organization that plans a thrilling night for children with special needs. The foundation is organized through churches worldwide, featured in 46 countries and 623 churches. That was her starting point. Next, she sought to find someone with connections to help put her idea into action. She approached Jennifer Bohrer, the special education director of Western Brown, with her idea and showed her a video on the Tim Tebow Foundation’s website. Blissful tears of empathy trailed down Bohrer’s cheeks and she instantly agreed to team up and make Marlow’s idea a reality. Marlow soon found herself joyfully crying, having finally found someone to aid her after years of advocating with little progress.

“I found my ‘yes person.’” Marlow said. “After many years of advocating. I was expecting another no, you know, you go through a lot of those nos before you get those yeses. And sometimes things take years to find it, or it wasn’t the time. So I found Jenny.”

Bohrer has a significant amount of connections with her position as the special education director at Western Brown, exactly as Marlow had been seeking out. Due to their limited resources, they knew that they wouldn’t be able to go to the extent that Tim Tebow Foundation did for their Night to Shine. Operating independently created challenges with limited expenses; however, they went above and beyond using what they did have and were able to procure. An immense amount of time was dedicated to making the prom night for the special needs kids as spectacular as it could be. The Georgetown Church of Christ jumped on board with the program, graciously lending their space for the event. They reached out to the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center to get the students involved as well. Various departments at Southern Hills extended their specialties to different aspects of the event. For example, the cosmetology department hosted a “glam day” for the special needs individuals; curling their hair, painting their nails, and dusting on colorful makeup matching their fanciful attire. The culinary department also jumps in to create decadent cuisines and desserts for the prom night. The JROTC creates a sword tunnel for the guests to walk under. Students also create props and work at the event.

As word got around the community about Night to Shine, more hands lent themselves to bolster it. Having the opportunity to assist in something so meaningful that improves the lives of others is a heartfelt pleasure many wish to be a part of. It also gives positive exposure to those who have not had any interactions with special needs individuals. All of the local school districts, small businesses, Party with a Purpose, the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and individual community members all help with raising donations and funding different parts of the event.

The first year of Night to Shine instilled anxious uncertainty in Marlow. There was no telling how the initial run would go, no matter how much prep and planning went into it. That doesn’t control how receptive the community is to it. To Marlow and her team’s relief, Night to Shine exploded as a positive hit in the community. She described the event as essential, helping her daughter, Chloe, and other special needs children find one another and form friendships.

“That is rural communities, we typically have to pull form the entire crowd for her to find a friend that would match her age, you know, her abilities, etc.” Marlow said. “You could get all districts and disabilities all connected. A common connection event.”

The Georgetown Church of Christ had never had dancing there, but they decided to change that for the kids. The dance was something Marlow knew the kids would be thrilled about with that not happening for them before. Marlow knew from her experiences with Chloe that her going to the typical proms and dances that schools held made it difficult for herto relate and join in with the other kids. It was difficult for Chloe to reach the level of social skills that other kids already had, struggling to relate and bond with them. Night to Shine would help to melt the developmental barrier for the special needs kids to create a comfortable, stress-free environment.

In small communities, word reaches every building fast. Night to Shine features a sit-down dinner, encouraging anyone to attend. Marlow was shocked to have seen teachers from Chloe’s elementary school years attend the event after having not seen them in a long time. It became a family reunion. Marlow holds heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all of the teachers and people who have helped Chloe throughout school, they’re the ones who have aided her to be successful. It gave her a chance to catch up with them and express her sincerest thanks for all they’ve done. Afterwards, attendees enjoyed carefree dancing with the honored guests. Parents showered Marlow, Jenny, and their team with deep regard for making the wondrous night possible for their special needs loved ones; it was liberating for them to be recognized. All guests are welcomed to waltz across a red carpet with a loving crowd flanking each side with sweet smiles. There are also limousine rides, professional photography, hair and makeup stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a sensory room, and the aforementioned dance floor. The Brown County prosecutor, Zac Corbin, also prepares a speech for the event.

“We noticed that too, that everyone was able to kind of let their hair down because it’s just that kind of accepting environment.” Marlow said. “We’re accepting people.”

Night to Shine had its first run in 2018, but was paused for the years following when COVID-19 hit. However, that did not stop Marlow and the team from bringing some magic to the kids’ lives. In 2020 and 2021, the team visited all of the children’s homes and placed heartfelt signs in their yard. When 2022 rolled around, the team decided to save the funds while COVID-19 settled down. Those saved funds are going to propel the 2023 Night to Shine into a full-blown, extravagant night for the kids. Everyone who has been a part of Night to Shine is bursting with excitement for the return of the event being in-person.

In addition to Marlow’s success in her Night to Shine, she has also inspired other programs and organizations to spring forward. ‘Project LIFE’ is one of those programs that joined Brown County all because of Night to Shine. Project LIFE already has locations across the country in well-populated areas; they expanded to aid the more rural communities as well. The program is geared towards special needs kids and functions as a vocational school to prepare them for the workforce.

Marlow’s passionate determination is something to be inspired by. Everyone has experienced rejection and knows how discouraging it can be, especially when it happens repeatedly. At times, it can feel like one’s efforts are entirely fruitless. Persistence is often accompanied by time, with a picky reward patiently awaiting its moment.

“I call it magical. I think everybody’s getting needs met and feeling good.” Marlow said. “Being able to help people in that sort of way and do something special for others is just a remarkable thing to have the opportunity to do.”

Registration for Night to Shine for the 2023 year has closed.