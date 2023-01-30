Fayetteville’s Ryley Kleemeyer launches a shot over a Minford defender during the Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern High School held Jan. 21. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy is averaging over 17 points per game this season as the third leading scorer in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are in a tight battle for the top spot in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II standings following Monday’s round of local high school girls’ hoops.

The Lady Rockets were tied with the Peebles Lady Indians for first place in the SHAC small school division heading into this week, each with 6-5 conference records.

In a close second place was the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats with a 5-6 conference record at the start of this week.

The Lady Rockets claimed a win over Minford while competing in the Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern High School on Jan. 21.

Leading the Lady Rockets in scoring this season has been senior guard Anne Murphy. Murphy averages 17.3 points per game, third in the SHAC.

She also averages 4.8 steals and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to face the North Adams Lady Green Devils (10-0 in the SHAC) on Jan. 23 before hosting the Peebles Lady Indians on Jan. 26.

They will wrap up their regular season schedule with a non-league game at home against the Blanchester Lady Wildcats on Feb. 2.