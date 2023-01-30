The Village of Ripley took delivery of five new 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles on January 10. The cars were purchased on a six- year lease agreement that will allow the village to make one annual payment of $69,490 per year, with the first payment due this December. The total cost of the lease is $416,940.

The cost includes the vehicles themselves, plus all equipment needed to operate as police cars, such as lights, sirens, computers, radar and secure back seats for transport of those arrested.

The lease is expected to save the village money on an annual basis because the vehicles will be under warranty for any repairs. Savings will also be realized because there will be new equipment in the cars, rather than outdated equipment that needs frequent repairs or replacement. The annual payments will be made from annual operation and maintenance funds and revenue generated by the Ripley Mayor’s Court from fines and costs.

“We are very pleased to be able to have dependable police cars with new equipment to be able to keep our citizens safe,” said Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman.

One of the new vehicles will serve as a canine unit for Bragi, the police dog for the village.

When asked why five cars were needed, Ripley Police Chief Corey Herren said two of the existing police cars for the village had mileage that exceeded 150,000 miles and were nearing the end of their useful life without frequent repairs.

He added that capability and capacity are important considerations in public safety.

“We were in a situation where we had reserve officers available but no vehicles for them to drive,” Herren said. “Now, we will be able to respond to traffic control emergencies or any other public safety need with confidence that we have the necessary tools for the job.”

Herren also thanked the taxpayers of Ripley for their investment. “We always keep in mind that we are here for the citizens of Ripley when they need us. These new vehicles will allow us to do our jobs to the best of our ability in keeping the public safe.”