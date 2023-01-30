The Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Tina Gifford to its team of healthcare professionals at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union.

Family Nurse Practitioner Tina Gifford is a highly experienced and dedicated healthcare professional, with over 30 years of experience in the medical field, specializing in primary care, pediatrics, and women’s health. Gifford holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Gifford is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is licensed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse by the State of Ohio and Common Wealth of Kentucky’s Board of Nursing.

As a Family Nurse Practitioner, Gifford will work alongside the clinic’s physicians to provide comprehensive primary care services to patients of all ages focusing on various medical treatments and diagnoses, including family-centered care, pediatrics, newborn care, women’s health, and chronic disease management.

“We are thrilled to have Family Nurse Practitioner Tina Gifford join our team,” said Dr. Hannah Hopkins of ACRMC Family Medicine. “Her extensive experience and expertise in emergency and primary care will be a valuable asset to our clinic, and her dedication to patient-centered care will be greatly appreciated by our patients.”

Gifford joins the medical team of Dr. Christopher Bernheisel, MD, UC Health Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and Director of the University of Cincinnati Residency Program, Dr. Hannah Hopkins, and Family Nurse Practitioner Amber Theil.

ACRMC Family Medicine offers patients a range of services, including family medicine, orthopedics, podiatry, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, on-site X-rays, and laboratory services at 5 locations in Adams and Brown counties. Services vary per location.

Gifford is accepting new patients at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union, located at 11100 State Route 41 in West Union. To make an appointment or learn more, please call 937-550-3657 or visit acrmc.com/clinics.