Coming off a 70-31 win at home over East Clinton on Jan. 10, the Williamsburg Wildcats spoiled homecoming night for the Georgetown G-Men on Friday, Jan. 13 by claiming a 45-41 victory on the road.

The Jan. 13 win at Georgetown moved the Wildcats to a 5-2 record in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division, putting them in a three-way tie for second place in league standings with Bethel-Tate (5-2) and Georgetown (5-2).

In sole possession of the top spot in the SBAAC Nat’l Division as of Jan. 16 was Clermont Northeastern with a 5-1 league mark.

The G-Men struggled to knock down shots in the Jan. 13 league battle against Williamsburg, connecting on only one-of-21 attempts from three-point range and shooting 15-of-60 from the field.

They did shoot well from the foul line, sinking 10-of-13 attempts.

The Wildcats claimed the win with 15-of-41 shooting from the field (three-of-13 from three point range) and 12-of-19 shooting from the foul line.

It was a close battle throughout, with Williamsburg leading 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and outscoring the G-Men 12-9 in the second quarter to hold a 23-19 lead at halftime break.

The G-Men returned to the court in the second half to outscore the Wildcats 12-9 in the third quarter, trimming the Williamsburg lead to 32-31.

It was Williamsburg outscoring the G-Men 13-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 45-41 victory.

Georgetown’s senior guard Carson Miles led all scorers in the Jan. 13 league contest with 14 points.

It was a well-balanced team performance for the Wildcats. Leading Williamsburg scorers in their win at Georgetown was Jace Canter with nine points, sinking two-of-four shots from the field and connecting of five-of-six attempts from the foul line.

Williamsburg’s Toby Humphries and Carter Sunderman finished with eight points each.

Humphries buried three-of-six shots from the field and drained two-of-four attempts from the foul line. He also finished with seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats on the boards.

Sunderman sank two-of-four shots from the field (one-of-three from three point range) and buried three-of-five attempts from the foul line.

Georgetown’s Aiden McGinnis ended the night with seven points, shooting two-of-10 from the field with one three-pointer and draining two-of-two attempts from the foul line.

Ryland Hayslip and Carson Malott contributed six points each for the G-Men. Malott also had eight rebounds.

Rebounding totals were close in the Jan. 13 league game at Georgetown with Williamsburg recording 35 rebounds as a team and the G-Men with 34 rebounds.

The G-Men recorded 13 steals compared to Williamsburg’s five steals.

The Wildcats were back in action to face the Eastern Warriors at the Dave Young Classic in Adams County on Jan. 14. It was Williamsburg claiming their third straight victory with a 59-44 win over Eastern.

Canter led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points, while teammate Alex Ervin finished with 12 points.

The G-Men claimed a 50-46 win over the North Adams Green Devils in the Dave Young Classic over the weekend.

Georgetown boys stood at a 9-4 overall record as of Jan. 16, while the Williamsburg boys also stood at an overall record of 9-4.

The Wildcats were scheduled to face Blanchester in a league game on the road Jan. 17, and they are at Bethel-Tate High School for another league battle on Jan. 20.

The G-Men were scheduled to host the Clermont Northeastern Rockets in a league game on Jan. 17, and they are scheduled to host the Blanchester Wildcats on Jan. 20.